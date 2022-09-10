BK Group Launches “Rap City Season 1” To Promote Young Music Talent

The Bank of Kigali Group will this month launch the first ever rap competition to promote the local entertainment industry, identify talent and increase youth engagement with products and services provided by the bank.

The rap series –dubbed as ‘Rap City’ Season 1; will be one of the greatest local events to be held at the BK Arena starting September 17, 2022.

Rap City Season 1 is the partnership between QA Venue Solutions, BK Group following the latter having sealed the biggest arena naming rights deal, worth USD $ 8 million in May 2022.

The concert, an all Rwandan, all hip-hop event will showcase the best of old and new school, as well as other elements of the culture.

“It will be the first time that a full-on hip-hop event of this scale has been held in Rwanda, and to make sure that everyone gets to enjoy it, tickets are 100% discounted for people with a BK Arena Prepaid Card, ” BK Group said in a press statement.

The Bank of Kigali (BK) Plc recently unveiled BK Arena Prepaid Card- a new flagship product that would enable unbanked youth to not only have access to digital payments without owning any bank account but also enjoy discounts at Kigali’s and Rwanda’s largest entertainment stadium- the BK Arena.

Besides promoting the BK Arena Prepaid Card, the Group said that the ‘Rap City’ season is another fulfilling pillar of the BK Arena Naming Rights Deal with BK Group, encouraging a more cashless society and providing the youth with easy digital payment solutions.

In order to promote this showtime, BK Arena is using social media to encourage those who feel the talent in the Hip Hop genre, to compete in a competition that will be held on the day of this event.

Based on the great concerts that took place in this building where thousands of people showed their great appreciation for rappers, BK Arena decided to invite and promote them and set up a competition called ‘Rap City’ to raise awareness of the talent.

Anyone interested in competing in this tournament is advised to follow BK Arena’s social media channels on Twitter and Instagram.

A participant is required to take a short video of themselves between 30 and 45 seconds of performing a rap acapella and then upload it on social media but also tag the Bank of Kigali, BKArena to enter the competition and battle to the top for the most liked videos.

Confirmed local artists so far include Rappers and Hip-Pop stars like Bulldog, Bushali, Fireman, Ish Kevin, Riderman and many other Rwandan hip-hop artists lined up.

|Follow BK Arena on all social media platforms to find out who else is performing. We’re all very excited to start this partnership on such a high note; we can only go higher from here,” the Group said.

In the Sealed Basket

BK Group said that there are new options that will be added to the BK Arena Prepaid Card which can allow one to access the BK Arena in an easy and cashless manner.

“We also have some options where people can buy tickets, if that is what they would prefer. More details on tickets are coming soon,” BK said.

To get a BK Arena Prepaid Card, all one needs is to be 18 years old or older, have a national ID or passport, and have Rwf5, 000, no need for a BK account.

The card is backed by Visa and can be used anywhere that Visa is accepted, globally. BK Arena Prepaid Cards can be bought at any BK branch and at BK Arena.