CAF Champions League: APR FC Secures 1-0 Victory Against US Monastir

Rwandan top-flight giant, APR FC has registered a 1-0 victory against Tunisian Us Monastir in the 2022-23 Total energies CAF Champions League first preliminary round first leg this Saturday evening at HUYE International stadium, Rwanda.

A first-half and early goal from Mugunga Yves was enough for the host to secure the home victory.

The game started with the Rwandan army-sponsored dominating the game as Mugunga netted the leading goal in the 18th minute.

Tunisian representatives tried to find the equalizer goal but they created no dangerous attack to open the deadlock.

Before the end of the first half, APR FC’s striker Nshuti Innocent missed another chance after his long-range shot went a bit wide.

During the second half, Us Monastir started to attack APR FC on the 49th minute, Mohamed Saghraoui of US Monastir got another chance to score but the striker shot the ball over the goalposts.

After 64 minutes of the game, coach Adil of APR FC made some changes where Niyibizi Ramadhan left the pitch for Kwitonda Alain Bacca and Rwabuhihi Aimé Placide for Nshuti Innocent.

The second leg is in the next week on 18th September 2022 in Tunisia where APR FC will need only a draw to reach the next and final round before the group stages.