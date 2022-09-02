First Lady Jeannette Kagame Opens ECD centre at Urugwiro Village

First Lady Mrs Jeannette Kagame yesterday officiated the official inauguration of a Children’s Educational Home (EZA-Urugwiro ECD Center), an early childhood development centre located inside the Office of the President – Urugwiro Village.

Jointly established in 2021 by the Office of the President, Imbuto Foundation and Unity Club, the Eza- Urugwiro ECD centre started offering its services to employees of Urugwiro Village and September 1 marked the graduation of its first cohort made of 17 children, joining nursery school in this academic year.

Among the 17 graduating children was the granddaughter of President Paul Kagame. Among other children, she participated at the ribbon cutting to launch Urugwiro ECD cnter.

Early Childhood Development (ECD) is a formative and critical phase of rapid growth. It spans from conception to 6 years of age. During this period, children need adequate nutrition, appropriate healthcare, protection, play-based learning and brain stimulation.

This is very important for the children’s physical, cognitive, linguistic and social-emotional development; and to help they achieve their development potential and through the National Child Development Agency (NCDA), the Government established guidelines for Integrated ECD and Family Service Models and several opened across the country

Just like other ECDs, the Eza- Urugwiro centre offers day-care services to children between 3 months and 3 years old to facilitate parents and especially new mothers to practice exclusive breastfeeding even after their maternity leave.

Mrs Kagame joined proud parents to celebrate the first academic success of children at the newly inaugurated centre and said a blessing to have witnessed the most adorable inauguration and graduation of the little angels.

She thanked the various leaders who made this centre possible as it aims at enabling the children of the Presidency’s staff to grow physically, healthy and intellectually.

Nadine Umutoni, who leads NCDA, said that the project is a good example of what needs to be done in various public and private institutions.

The official opening ceremony of this school was accompanied by the presentation of certificates to 17 children who completed the first semester and entered the school.

For one year, the facility has registered and regularly serves 30 children, aged between 3 months and 3 years, who attend on a daily basis from Monday to Friday.

These children are looked after by a team of 7 dedicated caregivers, a nurse and a centre coordinator.

As of 2021, there were 4,905 home based ECDs established in 300 sectors across Rwanda, with focus on rural communities.

Out of these 2,318 home based ECDs were operational and 680 of these have started providing parenting sessions to parents in the community within 45 sectors.