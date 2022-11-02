IPRC Officials To Be Charged In Court

The Principal of the Integrated Polytechnic Regional College(IPRC)-Kigali, Diogène Mulindahabi will tomorrow appear before Kicukiro primary court to hear charges related to theft and misuse of public funds in the institution.

Mulindahabi, along with other three suspects (IPRC officials) were arrested last week following reports of serious theft and misappropriation of public funds which compelled the Ministry of Education to temporarily close the college for two weeks to allow for ongoing investigation into the cases.

Other suspects in the case are the Director of Administration and Finance, Thomas Muhimpundu and the Director of Logistics Mediatrice Uwantege among 11 other suspects who have been arrested at different occasions.

The suspects are accused of use of forged documents, embezzlement, and theft and Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) said that the cases were submitted to Prosecution on October 25.

If convicted, the suspects could get 10 years in jail and a fine three to five times the embezzled amount, for the charge of embezzlement; more than seven but not more than 10 years, and a fine between Rwf2 million and Rwf3 million for forgery of documents.