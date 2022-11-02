Kagame Receives Brussels Airlines CEO, Lufthansa Board Member

President Paul Kagame yesterday received top officials and delegations of Germany and Belgium airline carriers with whom they discussed available opportunities.

The delegations were led by Christina Foerster, a member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG & CCO and Peter Gerber, Brussels Airlines CEO and the discussions were attended by Rwanda’s Minister of Infrastructure, Dr. Ernest Nsabimana.

Peter Gerber, the CEO of Brussels Airlines, and his delegation also visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial site at Gisozi, where they paid respect to victims of the 1994 genocide against Tutsi.

Meanwhile, President Kagame also received Peter Mathuki, the Secretary General of the East African Community (EAC), who updated him on the work of the secretariat to advance the political and economic integration of member countries of EAC.

The East African Community (EAC) is a regional intergovernmental organization of 7 Partner States: Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda, and Tanzania, with its headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania.

SG Peter Mathuki is in Rwanda where he is participating in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) 1st meeting, 5th Session of the 4th Assembly, which is currently happening in Kigali from October 23 to November 5 2022.