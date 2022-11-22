Rwandan Salma Mukansanga To Officiate France and Australia Today

Rwandan referee Salma Mukansanga is part of the quartet of officials who will handle the Qatar2022 World Cup match between France and Australia in Group D today at Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah.

The 34-year-old Mukasanga Salma is one of the only six women referees at this year’s world cup in Qatar.

Mukansanga will be acting as fourth official assisting the referees from the side of the pitch and dealing with substitutes and additional minutes on the game.

Earlier this year, Mukansanga became the first woman to take charge of a match at the 64 year old men’s Africa Cup of Nations(CAN). Last year, she officiated at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The quadrennial 2022 World Cup in Qatar kicked off on Sunday November 20 at the Al Bayt Stadium, with the host losing 2-0 to Ecuador in Group A. Yesterday, England surmised Iran by 6 goals 2 in group B.

Meanwhile in other games yesterday, The Netherlands defeated Senegal 2-0 while the USA and Wales played a 1-all draw.