Rwandan Salma Mukansanga To Officiate France and Australia Today

byAmon Nuwamanya November 22, 2022 at 9:26 am 0

Marcus Rashford (Middle) scored his first ever goal in world cup

  Rwandan referee Salma Mukansanga is part of the quartet of officials who will handle the Qatar2022 World Cup match between France and Australia in Group D today at Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah.

Qatar became the first country to loose an opening match

The 34-year-old Mukasanga Salma is one of the only six women referees at this year’s world cup in Qatar.

Mukansanga will be  acting as fourth official  assisting  the referees from the side of the pitch and dealing with substitutes and additional minutes on the game.

Mukansanga will be making history as first woman to handle a world cup game

Earlier this year, Mukansanga became the first woman to take charge of a match at the  64 year old men’s Africa Cup of Nations(CAN). Last year, she officiated at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Enner Valencia(Right) of Equador scored the 2022 world cup opener goal against the host

The quadrennial 2022 World Cup in Qatar kicked off on Sunday November 20 at the Al Bayt Stadium, with the host losing 2-0 to Ecuador in Group A. Yesterday, England surmised Iran by 6 goals 2 in group B.

Meanwhile in other games yesterday, The Netherlands defeated Senegal 2-0 while the USA and Wales played a 1-all draw.

