Tour Du Rwanda Is BACK with New Routes

On Thursday 24th Nov 2022, the Rwanda cycling competition organizers officially presented the routes and teams of the 15th edition of the Tour du Rwanda which will take place from February 19 to 26, 2023.

It is the fifth race of the Tour du Rwanda which is going to be at the level of 2.1 and in general, the race is in 15th edition since becoming international in 2009.

The flagship event of African cycling promises to be as spectacular as ever with an unprecedented big start in the heart of the Golf Court – Kigali to end a week later.

The entire program consists, as every year, of long climbs during most of the eight stages. The passages of the famous Nyamirambo (kwa MUTWE) and Mount Kigali are obviously included in this exceptional program which will certainly make the Tour of Rwanda the most difficult event of the start of 2023 season.

Twenty teams have been selected representing the great cycling nations of the continent and beyond that are part of prestigious events like Tour de France, Tour of Italy and the Tour of Spain,

The teams include Israel Start-Premier Tech, the French Total-Direct Energie, the Spanish Euskaltel and the Italian Green Project CSF Bardiani.

The future of cycling will also be represented with the presence of the youth teams of the Soudal-Quick-Step team which has dominated the world rankings for years and the EF Nippo team.

Rwanda will be represented by its national team and its UCI Continental team, Benediction Cycling Team.

Dates and stages

19/2 Kigali-Rwamagana: 115.6 Km

20/2: Kigali-Gisagara: 132.9

21/2: Huye-Musanze: 199.5

22/2: Musanze-Karongi: 138.3

23/2: Rusizi-Rubavu: 195.5

24/2: Rubavu-Gicumbi: 157

25/2: Nyamata-Mont Kigali:115.8

26/2: Canal O-Canal Olympia: 75,3