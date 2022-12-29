Chinese Medics Conclude Service Rotation in Rwanda  

A team of 15 professional doctors from China have concluded their twelve-month tour of voluntary service in Rwanda and replaced by their counterparts for the year ahead.

The professionals have been working in Masaka and Kibungo Hospital. Today, they completed twelve-month service after successfully attending to 12,291 patients.

During the send-off ceremony at the Chinese Embassy in Kigali, Zachee IYAKAREMYE, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health said they served with passion, professionalism and sacrifice.

“You are leaving a memorable legacy to people you served. You served with passion and sacrifice and you are leaving a strong and good memory,” Iyakaremye said.

The outgoing is 22nd batch of medical doctors. It includes professionals in General Surgery, Anaesthesia, Orthopedics, Gynecology, Acupuncture and dental surgery, among others.

These doctors are dispatched to Rwanda on a one-year rotational basis, under an agreement between two countries that has been underway for the last 40 years and has seen more than 270 Chinese doctors deployed in the same framework.

“In 9182, the Chinese government sent the first China Medical Team to Rwanda to develop our bilateral cooperation in the health sector. Till now, 22 medical teams and more than 270 Chinese doctors have worked in Rwanda,” Wang Xuekun, Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda said.

“They have provided good services to local patients, and shared their experiences and expertise with Rwandan colleagues. These Chinese aid programs have become a flagship arrangement between our two countries, witnessing the unbreakable friendship and fruitful cooperation between China and Rwanda,” Amb. Xuekun added.

In September 2022, the China-Rwanda partnership on improving the health sector was extended. The existing agreement will run for the next five years, with the new team that arrived this week now in Kigali.

“We gave our best, and another team is already here also to take over. It has always been good to serve Rwandan people. They know that good health matters in everything,” Peng Jiku, Leader of outgoing 22nd China Medical Team said.