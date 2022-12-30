Kagame Commends Armed Services, Calls for Renewed Commitment

President Paul Kagame and the Commander-in-Chief of Rwanda armed forces has called on women and men in uniform to protect their country at all costs.

In his end of Year 2022 message, Kagame said that the armed forces have to renew their commitment to protect Rwanda against all threats as part of their New Year 2023 resolution.

“The beginning of a new year is an opportunity to renew your pledge to protect our country against all threats, so that we can sustain Rwanda’s hard-earned economic and social progress,” President Kagame told he Rwanda Defence and Security Forces in a statement published by the national broadcaster.

The President also commended the armed forces for the commendable work done in 2022 and sent his condolences to families who lost their beloved ones during service in this year.

“As we approach the end of 2022, I wish to commend your exemplary service, hard work and professionalism in delivering your core duty of defending the people and territory of Rwanda and addressing pressing issues of human security as the bedrock of sustainable peace,” Kagame said.

He noted that beyond Rwandan borders, the armed forces have partnered with other countries to address many security and peace issues especially fighting terrorism in Mozambique and contributing to peace and security in the Central African Republic (CAR).

Rwanda continues to be among the leading contributor to Peacekeeping forces and protecting civilians in many countries in Africa and beyond. The President said that this has been done well and consistently where Rwandan forces have represented the values their country stands for.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation to all of you (armed forces) for making our country proud,” Kagame said.

“It’s not easy to be separated from loved ones at this time of year, for those deployed away from home. Rwanda appreciates this invaluable spirit of dedication.”

On this note, Kagame paid tribute to the fallen soldiers (comrades) whom he said made the ultimate sacrifice serving Rwanda and the world at large in 2022.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen and assure you that the leaders and people of Rwanda stand firmly with you,” Kagame concluded wishing the forces a Happy New Year 2023.