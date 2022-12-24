PHOTOS: RDF Soldiers Complete Training In Special Operations

Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) officers yesterday concluded a 10 months Basic Special Operation Forces Course at the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) Nasho in kayonza district.

RDF Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Jean Bosco Kazura witnessed the graduated soldiers demonstrating different skills in special operations tactics and congratulated them for their milestone achievement, commitment and discipline during the training.

Gen. Kazura urged the graduates to use the special skills acquired to protect the sovereignty of Rwanda and its people.

During the graduation ceremony different awards were presented to the best soldiers to recognise their achievements above all teammates.

Among these was second lieutenant (2dnd Lt) Emmanuel Kanyamugenge who was awarded the overall best student award followed by 2nd Lt Emmanuel Kwizera Nkangura who was second overall best student.