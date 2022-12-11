RNP Wins ‘Public Innovation Award’ at Hanga Pitchfest 2022

Rwanda National Police RNP has scooped the “Public Innovation Award’ at the Hanga Pitchfest 2022 ceremony held at BK Arena on Saturday, December 10.

The award is in recognition of introduction of the Road Safety Enforcement Cameras’ commonly known as Sofia.

RNP Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in charge of Administration and Personnel, Jeanne Chantal Ujeneza, received the award from the World Bank Country manager, Rolande Simone Pryce and Maxwell Gomera, the UNDP Resident Representative.

The RNP’s ‘Road Safety Enforcement Cameras’ was in public category alongside Ubutaka App (National Land Authority), Health Information Exchange (Ministry of Health) and Air Quality Monitoring System (REMA).

The Hi-Tech enforcement cameras detect motoring offences such as speeding, violating red traffic light, people using a phone while driving, among other traffic violations.

It is an automated system that detects the vehicle or motorcycle registration records and instantly notifies the registered owner of the breached traffic offences and applied penalties.

Hanga Pitchfest, a brainchild of the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and other partners, aims to recognize and promote tech-intrepreneurs and creative talents from all over the country.

It also promotes use of technology and innovation in the Rwandan market.

The RNP spokesperson, Commissioner of Police (CP) John Bosco Kabera, said that information technology is at the forefront of the force’s services as a major tool for contemporary policing.

“Traffic speed enforcement cameras are among many other technological advancements within the RNP services to ensure service excellence and to easy access to the Police services,” CP Kabera said.

He added: “We have other IT-related services like online registration and booking for driving tests, online provisional license test, booking for vehicle mechanical inspection, filing a complaint online, toll-free lines and social media platforms where the RNP swiftly communicates with the public and responds to their concerns.”

This e-policing system, he said, has eased access to Police services and in real time, improved service delivery, helped to prevent human errors; facilitates prevention, detection and investigation of offences and crimes in general.