Over 2000 complete Basic Police Course

Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS) have acquired new 2,072 members, who are part of the 19th Basic Police Course (BPC), which graduated on Friday, December 22, at the Police Training School (PTS) Gishari in Rwamagana District.

At least 1998 are Police officers while 74 are prison wardens. Some 1930 new officers were trained at the PTS while 142 others were trained at the National Police College (NPC) where they are enrolled in different bachelors programmes such as Law, Information Technology, Languages and Professional Police Studies (PPS).

The Minister of Interior, Alfred Gasana, who presided over the pass-out, conferred on the new officers the rank of “Police Constable.”

He thanked them for making the right choice and applauded parents for encouraging their children to join the Police force to serve their country.

“Rwandans expect a lot from you, and it’s easy, because you are joining your elders, who have been performing the same duties.

“The training you have acquired is a great foundation to build on, so that you can do the work that awaits you,” Minister Gasana said.

He urged them to always be polite, professional, work as a team, not to be compromised in their duties and to serve as proud Rwandans The Minister commended the RNP for the good work, actively engaging in human security activities, all which keeps Rwandans safe, and also shares the fruits of security with friends of Rwanda in different parts of the world where they are deployed in security and peacekeeping operations.

Despite the good security in the country, the Minister observed that there are still crimes such as theft, assault often caused by excessive abuse of alcohol, trafficking and abuse of narcotic drugs, road accidents.

These, he added, will be effective addressed through strengthened collaboration between security organs and the citizenry.

Minister Gasana pointed out that criminals are constantly changing the ways and tactics of committing crimes, including the use of technology.

This requires the force to continuously build its capacity including recruitment, training, acquired modern equipment and working professionally, he said.

As we enter into the festive period, the Minister called for the usual community policing spirit to prevent anything that might affect celebrations and the well-being of the people.

He called on Rwandans and the young people in particular, to avoid alcoholism and other related behaviors; noise pollution and acts that can effect beliefs of others or cause insecurity.

The Commandant of PTS, Commissioner of Police (CP) Robert Niyonshuti said the nine-month course equiped the officers with skills at arms, drills and duties, public order management, community policing, Police operations, martial arts, First Aid, and road safety, among others.

As part of the RNP community development activities, the Commandant said that the school paid health insurance premium for 1000 people, and planted over 230, 000 trees as part of the national environmental protection programme.

The pass-out was also characterized by demonstrations in martial arts, shooting and public order management.