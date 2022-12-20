RPF Youth Told To Market Their Skills Beyond Borders

Young members of the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) Inkotanyi have been called upon to promote locally made products beyond borders and to maintain discipline in whatever career they take, while fostering Rwanda’s development.

The call was made by RPF-Inkotanyi Vice Chairperson Christopher Bazivamo on Sunday at RPF Headquarters in Rusororo, Gasabo District where about 2,000 participants gathered for the RPF Youth League General Assembly.

During the event, 20 youth were elected to represent others in the National Executive Committee (NEC)

“As youth, you need to develop critical thinking, deciding on what to engage in and what to avoid, building on planned sustainable solutions. All this requires well organized institutions and everyone’s responsibility, including youth.”, said the Vice Chairperson RPF-Inkotanyi Bazivamo.

Participants came from all parts of the country to celebrate their five-year achievements (2017-2022), an event which coincided with celebrating RPF’s 35th anniversary. Achievements celebrated by the RPF youth fall under social welfare, economy and good governance.

In the last five years, over 800 houses were constructed for vulnerable families, 15,787 latrines, over 919,000 organic gardens, over 765,000 houses were rehabilitated and 712 sports grounds.

It was also reported that about 18,386 sensitization campaigns against school dropout and 26,68 against teenage pregnancy were carried out, formation of Anti- Drug Clubs in 1,132 cells with 118,971 members, and other 94 clubs in 8,486 schools, among other initiatives.

Mobilization was also done to encourage the youth to join the Ejo Heza pension saving scheme where out of over 2,267,000 Rwandans registered,30% are youth.

Youth were also called on to use ICT in transforming society through offering services required in everyday life.

One of the youth at the General Assembly Albert Munyabugingo Co-Founder & CEO ‘Vuba Vuba Africa LTD’ an on-line food & On demand delivery, shared his experience and urged fellow youth to always work collectively in any discovered initiative.

His delivery service which has been in operation for three years served many people during COVID 19 lock down. According to him, they now serve 1,200 clients per day, with over 30 Staff.

While officially closing the General Assembly, the Minister of Youth and Culture Rosemary Mbabazi also highlighted that the youth can’t play a pivotal role in development once they don’t have self-control, the culture of saving for the future and putting their efforts together.