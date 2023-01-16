Chris Froome Set for Tour du Rwanda Next Month

Chris Froome, the four-time Tour de France champion, has confirmed participation in the upcoming Tour du Rwanda 2023 race due next month.

So far 20 teams have confirmed taking part in the Tour du Rwanda, a UCI Rated race that will take place from February 19-26, 2023.

Froome, a British rider, who was born in Kenya, will be riding for Israel Premier Tech. He said that he is excited about returning to Africa for the first time to race.

“I am going to see a cycling race in real life,” Froome said in video clip from his twitter handle.

Froome is behind the Israel-Premier Tech Cycling team “Field of Dreams” project to mobilize over Euro300, 000 to construct Rwanda’s first ever BMX-styled pump track in Bugesera.

He expressed excitement on Visiting Rwanda and about the pump track project.

“I have never been to Rwanda before and it sounds like it is going to be an amazing race and it is going to be a good chance to check out and fulfill the dream project that the team has been building,” he said.

Froome has won seven world cycling championships including four times at the Tour de France, twice at the Vuelta, the Giro d’Italia and Tour of Spain.