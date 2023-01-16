Cricket U19 World Cup: Pakistan Defeat Rwanda By Eight Wickets

On Sunday January 15, Pakistan defeated Rwanda by eight wickets in their opening match of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Rwanda’s U19 Women impressed on the country’s first-ever appearance at an ICC World Cup but today was not blessed on their side as they were beaten by Pakistan’s U19 Women’s national team.

Rwanda won the toss and started by batting while their opponent started by bowling and Rwanda posted 106-8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Rwanda’s Gisele Ishimwe and Henriette Ishimwe bagged one wicket each, and the former top-scored with 40 runs in 49 balls, with the help of four boundaries.

Pakistani girls started the second half chasing a target of 107 runs and the Green Shirts reached home in 17.5 overs for the loss of two wickets.

Pakistan’s Eyman Fatima played a match winning knock of 65 runs to guide Pakistan to a comfortable win.

Rwanda will be looking to bounce back from the defeat by facing Zimbabwe on Tuesday 17th NW University Oval.