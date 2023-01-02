NESA Releases Transport Schedule For Students In Boarding Schools

All roads of Rwanda will lead to school in the first week of January, 2023. It will be second academic term for nursery, primary and secondary schools.

Students in boarding schools will start heading to school from January 5-8, according to National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA).

As per the calendar that was released on December 30, the first batch of students from Huye, Nyaruguru, Rubavu, Nyabihu , Musanze, Kayonza and Rwamagana districts will travel to school on January 5.

The following day, that is on January 6, students from Muhanga, Nyamagabe, Rulindo, Gakenke, Karongi, Rutsiro, Ngoma and Kirehe will follow suit.

On January 7, those from Nyanza, Kamonyi, Gicumbi, Nyamasheke, Rusizi, Gatsibo and Nyagatare will also travel to school.

Sunday will be the final day of transporting boarding students, it will be on January 8, and City based students will also travel to school. They include students from Nyarugenge, Gasabo, and Kicukiro districts. On the same day, students will from Gisagara, Ruhango Burera, Ngororero and Bugesera district will also be facilitated to go back to school.

All students must be dressed in full uniforms for easy identification and transportation to their respective schools, according to NESA.

NESA says parents are required to respect this transport schedule by sending boarding students to school on time for them to arrive at their schools not later than 5pm while wearing their uniforms.

“Parents are also required to give their children enough transport fees that will facilitate them until they reach their schools,” The communiqué released by NESA reads.

“Education officials at district and sector levels are responsible for supervising bus parks as students travel back to their respective schools and the way they are received by their schools,” it also reads.

The communiqué also says that “To ease transports for students, all boarding students traveling back to their schools from Kigali city to schools located in upcountry or students passing via Kigali from other provinces will get buses at Nyamirambo Stadium and will closed by 3pm.”

The second term will start on January 8, and run through March 31, 2023, which is exactly three months.

The holiday for this term will commence on April 1, 2023, and be concluded after the Genocide commemoration week on April 16, 2023.