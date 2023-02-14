BAL 2023: REG, Champions US Monastil Drawn In the Same Group of Sahara Conference

Rwanda representative in the upcoming third edition of 2023 BAL Rwanda Energy Group (REG) have been drawn in the same conference group alongside the defending champions and Tunisia based US Monastil.

The BAL yesterday announced 12 teams which will be vying for the continental glory as the NBA-branded league returns for its third edition, the group games to start from March 11-21 at Dakar Arena in Senegal

Aside from REG and US-Monastir, the Sahara Conference also features Kwara Falcons (Nigeria), Abidjan Basket Club (Côte d’Ivoire) AS Douanes (Senegal) and Stade Malien (Mali).

Other six teams were pooled in the Nile Conference group phase that will take place at Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex in Cairo from April 26 to May 6.

The Nile Conference includes Al Ahly of the host nation (Egypt), Cape Town Tigers (South Africa), BAL 2022 runners-up Petro de Luanda (Angola), City Oilers (Uganda), Ferroviario da Beira (Mozambique) and Seydou Legacy Athlétique Club (Guinea).

In total, 38 games will be played across three cities with Dakar hosting the Sahara Conference from March 11-21 at Dakar Arena in Senegal before the Nile Conference’s group phase takes place April 26 to May 6.

Rwanda’s Kigali will host the finals for the third time in row in BK Arena in Kigali from May 21-27.

The Reds (REG) already started training with new head coach American Dean Murray before heading to Dakar Senegal and have added forward Steven Hagumintwari , small forward Dieudonne Ndizeye, point guard Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza and Ntore Habimana as new ingredients in their roster for the forthcoming Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2023.

Rwanda Energy Group will start their journey facing Nigeria based Kwara Falcons on 21st March in Dakar Arena.