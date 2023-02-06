Bruce Melodie Surprises Girlfriend with A New Car On Birthday

Local singer Itahiwacu Bruce a.k.a Bruce Melodie this weekend surprised his girlfriend with a brand new car as a birthday gift.

It is not always rare to see Bruce Melodie showing off with his girlfriend on social media as he is doing it these days.

This makes a lot of his fans happy to see their favourite artist showing love to his girlfriend as he shares different photos of him and family together.

Bruce Melody added a caption on the photo that reads “Yesterday I celebrated my girlfriend’s birthday in style, a lady that has been there for me since day one, a lady that stole my heart, my baby Mama.”

He further added: “You deserve it, you deserve everything. I have something small that will make your night.”

At this, he handed over the keys of a beautiful Toyota SUV.

Last year Bruce Melodie said he was planning to make an official wedding with his longtime girlfriend and mother of two children.

Bruce Melodie started living with his wife since 2015, where he also dedicated her one of his great songs called Katarina.

Melodie is among local artistes who has built a big name. In 2018, he won Primus guma guma super star season 8.

In 2021, he signed a contract as brand ambassador ok BK Arena formerly Kigali Arena.