Outpouring Following Fatal Shooting Of South African Rapper AKA

Thousands of people across the continent and the world have take to social media to express their shock and grief following the shooting and killing of South African rapper Kiernan Forbes, who was commonly known by his stage name AKA.

The 35-year-old rapper was shot dead outside a popular restaurant in Durban, South Africa on Friday evening, outside a club he was expected to perform.

His parents, Tony and Lynn Forbes, released a statement confirming his death and expressing their devastation at the tragedy which saw AKA’s friend, author and celeb chef, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane also killed outside the club by two gunmen who crossed from the other side of the road. His bodyguard was also killed in the assault.

“It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son, and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of February 10, 2023.

“Our son was loved and he gave love in return. In this time of grief we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as family to decide on the upcoming days. We thank you for the love and support we have received thus far, and ask you to continue to keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord.”

The Forbes family identified the body of the “all eyes on me” singer who had earlier shared photos and videos from the club, enjoying with his friends ahead of a performance. Social media users were quick to point out that by sharing his location, the rapper could have endangered his own life.

The rapper’s visit to Durban was part of the continuation of his birthday celebration and a tour ahead of his anticipated release of his Mass Country album on February 24. He was billed to perform at a club in the city on Friday evening.

His family has asked for “compassion, space and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days”. Following the news of his death, industry colleagues, friends, and fans took to social media in shock. The South African government issued a statement mourning the singer.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences on the untimely passing of Hip Hop Superstar Kiernan Jarryd Forbes commonly know as “AKA”! May his soul rest in peace. The Megacy mourns you Bhova,” the official government Twitter said on Saturday.

Thousands, including celebrities, took to social media to mourn the rapper. He is survived by one daughter, Kairo Forbes. The rapper’s fiancé Nelli Tembe passed on in April 2021 due in an apparent suicide.

We would like to express our deepest condolences on the untimely passing of Hip Hop Superstar Kiernan Jarryd Forbes commonly know as “AKA”! May his soul rest in peace. The Megacy mourns you Bhova. #RIPAKA [Photo: Twitter @akaworldwide] pic.twitter.com/HmOV7iHUjj — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) February 11, 2023

Crime in South Africa is out of control, and the assassination of civilians has become a norm. AKA was an indisputable talent and the music industry has lost a innovative artist. May His Soul Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/fRCnDeTuxs — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 11, 2023

Condolences to the family, friends, fans of @akaworldwide, country men and Africa at large. Rest well #AKA pic.twitter.com/nAyhdCwCWK — Eddy Kenzo (@eddykenzoficial) February 11, 2023