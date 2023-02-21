President Kagame Appoints New Police Head

President Paul Kagame on Monday, February 20, appointed DCG Felix Namuhoranye the new Inspector General of Police (IGP), who replaces CG Dan Munyuza at the helm of the institution.

Prior to the appointment which was announced by the Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente, Namuhoranye was the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations at Rwanda National Police (RNP), a position he has been in since October 2018.

In the new changes, CP Vincent Sano, who was previously the Commissioner of in charge of Finance at RNP, replaces Namuhoranye as the Deputy IGP in charge of Operations, while Col Celestin Kanyamahanga was appointed the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence replacing Maj Gen Emmanuel Bayingana.

Prior to being appointed the Deputy IGP, Namuhoranye had served as the Director of Rwanda Police Academy.