Rwandan Actor Nshuti Gatwa Leaves Renown Sex Education Drama Series

A Rwandan-British actor, Mizero Nshuti Gatwa has announced his exit from Sex Education Netflix Drama Series which made him famous.

Gatwa shared a post on his instagram on his last day of filming the season four which is his last.

“Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength,” Gatwa wrote as caption to his trailer door with the name “ERIC” written in bold font.

His Sex Education co-star Aimee Lou Wood wrote in a comment: “My heart hurts badly”.

Fans of the Sex Education hit with a blow on Gatwa’s decision. His exit is just the latest in a string of departures from the series, with other major cast members such as Patricia Allison, Tanya Reynolds, Simone Ashley and Rakhee Thakrar.

Gatwa’s departure is partly due to his recent casting as the 14th Doctor in the long-running British series Doctor Who. The new role in Doctor Who is a major career move for the actor and will require significant time and dedication.

The fans are pleased whether Sex Education will continue without Gatwa as one of its major stars.

Nshuti Gatwa was born on 15 October 1992 in Nyarugenge – Kigali City. He was born to Dr. Tharcisse Gatwa, a journalist and prominent writer with a Ph.D. degree in Theology.

Nshuti Gatwa and his family exiled in Scotland during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. He studied acting at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, graduating with a BA in Acting in 2013. His family currently live in London, England.