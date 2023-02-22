The Genocide In Rwanda Showed What Hate, Discrimination Can Produce- Jordan Deputy PM

Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan says the Genocide against the Tutsi that happened in Rwanda, is an epitome of what hatred, discrimination and ignorance can produce.

Safadi pointed out that Kigali Genocide Memorial serves as remembrance of those who perished and also a symbol to what hate led humanity to and at the same time, it serves as an example of true reconciliation, justice, acceptance and respect that all humans want.

He made the obervation during his visit at Kigali Genocide Memorial on February 21. Safadi is in Rwanda for a three-day working visit.

“It stands to show what hatred, discrimination and ignorance can produce. The memorial also shows a better Rwanda of today, true reconciliation, justice, acceptance of the others and respect that all of us want, “Safadi added.

“This is the reminder to the whole world that nothing comes out of hatred, and the Rwanda of today shows where development could come from; reconciliation and respecting one another,” he added.

At Kigali Genocide memorial, Safadi laid wreath at the mass graves in tribute to more than 250,000 victims who lay to rest at this memorial.

In April every year, flags in Rwanda are flown half-mast as the country starts commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi where over one million Tutsi were massacred between April and July.

They were killed by Hutu extremists, Interahamwe members-the youth wing of the then ruling party and some personnel from national defence and police forces.

In the first week of April, commemoration, or Kwibuka as locally known starts with a national mourning week from April 7-13 and proceeds until July 3 with commemoration activities.