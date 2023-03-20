Amavubi Stars In Cotonou for AFCON 2023 Qualifiers

Rwanda national football team ‘Amavubi Stars’ delegation has landed safely in Cotonou-Benin in the final preps to face Benin for group stages match day 3 in AFCON 2023 qualifiers scheduled on this Wednesday.

After losing 1 null in a warm-up game against Ethiopia on Sunday 19th March, the boys turn their eyes on AFCON 2023 Qualifiers match day 3 against Benin in the last group stage game before they meet again in one week ahead in the group stage return leg in Rwanda.

Rwanda 1-1 draw with Mozambique in their group opener, lost their second group stage game by 1-0 against Lions of Teranga (Senegal) and Africa champions thanks to Sadio Mane for a late goal via penalty.

Amavubi Stars will lock horns with The Cheetahs of Benin this Wednesday as Benin is looking for their first win after losing two group stage games in a row.

Rwanda is in group L alongside Senegal,Mozambique and Benin where the Lions of Teranga lead the group with 6 points, Mozambique in second with 4points, Rwanda in Fourth with 1 point while The Cheetahs of Benin are in bottom with no points.