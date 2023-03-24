Artiste Saidi Brazza Dies in Bujumbura

A famous Rwandan Reggae singer, Saidi Brazza has passed away at Ngozi Hospital – Burundi, where he has been for treatment since a couple of days.

With 25 years music experience, Saidi was known for his hit songs like Yameze amenyo, Twiganirira, Iyi Si mureba, Bavuga Ay’bandi, Nanje among others.

He was born in Huye District, Southern Province of Rwanda and later in 1959 exiled in Burundi where he grew up and started music career.

After the Rwanda liberation struggle, the Yameze Amenyo hit maker returned in the motherland.