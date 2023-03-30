New Theater Play to Touch Unforgettable Memory About ‘Hate Speech’

Hate speech and propaganda were known as catalysts of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsis in Rwanda.

Nearly twenty- nine years ago Radio Television Libre des Mille Collines (RTLM) is still remembered for having played a major role, as a platform which promoted hate speeches, inciting Hutu against fellow citizens, the Tutsi.

The death of people on a horrifying scale left the hearts of many bothered and they always strive that this will never happen again, whether in Rwanda or elsewhere in the world.

One writer, Vanessa Redgrave once put it that “theatre is as essential to civilization as safe, pure water.” ‘Hate Radio,’ a theatre play, based on the story of RTLM, was created and meant to tour the world, exposing the danger of hate speech, educating young and old people on Rwanda’s dark history, while promoting peace and unity, among societies and nations.

The Hate radio play is an IIPM production, a German production house, which produces it across the world. For production of this theatre in Rwanda, ‘Isaano Group’ is their co-production house.

Isaano group is known for its extensive experience in producing and organizing theatre plays of this magnitude, in Rwanda and beyond. The ‘Hate Radio,’ theatre play shall be staged both in Kigali city and Huye district, on free entry.

In Huye district, the play shall be staged on April 4th and 5th, 2023 at the University of Rwanda (UR) campus. Gates shall be open from 2pm, while the show starts from 5pm. Kigali shows are scheduled for April 8th to 10th 2023, at the Kigali Convention Centre (Gates open from 5pm and show starts from 7pm).

Famous names that feature in this project include; Milo Rau director, Jens Diethrich in Dramaturgy, production, with live cast, Sebastien Foucault, Diogéne Ntarindwa (ATOME), Pilipili Bwanga , Eric Ngangare, Afazali Dewaele, Estelle Marion, Nancy Nkusi, Anton Lukas, Marcel Bächtiger, Jens Baudisch , Mascha Euchner-Martine and Milena Kipfmuller.

Organisers of Hate Radio theatre play have so far toured over 340 times in 40 countries across the world. After each play, discussions are held to exchange ideas about the past and what needs to be done to prevent what happened in Rwanda, from hate speeches, to happen anywhere else.

The production of Hate radio theatre by IIPM production and Isaano Group’ has also received support from the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE) and Crystal Connect.