President Paul Kagame and the President of the World Football Association(FIFA) have inaugurated the Kigali Pelé Stadium which is changing the name from Kigali Regional Stadium, in Nyamirambo, capital Kigali.

The inauguration happened at the sideline of the 73rd FIFA Congress due in Kigali this March 16 at BK Arena.

Kagame thanked FIFA president for his effort in promoting football in the world and said that the stadium will encourage local talents to go always extra miles and eventually excel like Pelé.

Pelé, real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento is Brazilian football professional born on 23 October 1940 and passed on 29 December 2022.

The forwarder who left a great legacy in football is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. he was among the most successful and popular sports figures of the 20th century.

Meanwhile, the launch of the stadium was followed by an inaugural football game that opposed a team that was called Rwanda against FIFA participants.

Team Rwanda which included President Kagame won the game 3-2 in a game that was initially meant to last for 11 minutes, but people on field said, it took longer than this.