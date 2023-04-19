Archbishop Mbanda’s Son Passes Away In the USA  

The Most Reverend Dr Laurent Mbanda, Archbishop and Primate of the Anglican Church of Rwanda has lost a son, Edwin Mbanda 31, who died in the United States.

News about the passing of Edwin Mbanda was made public on Tuesday, April 18, by Reverend Foley Beach, the Chairman of the Global Anglican Future Conference (Gafcon).

In an announcement posted on Gafcon’s twitter account, Beach said, “It is with great sadness that I share with you the tragic news that Archbishop Laurent Mbanda’s son, Edwin (Eddie) Mbanda, has unexpectedly passed away in his sleep in the United States. Edwin was 31 years old.”

Dr Mbanda is also the Vice Chairman of Gafcon, currently hosting the ‘Gafcon conference’ taking place in Kigali.

The conference brought together more than 1300 people from 53 countries, who want to bring in the bible at the centre, preaching the good news about Jesus Christ.

“As you can imagine, this is shocking and heart-breaking news. I, together with the Gafcon family, extend my deepest condolences to Archbishop Laurent Mbanda, his wife Chantal, and their children Eric and Erica,” part of Beach’s statement reads.

Archbishop Beach asked Christians to pray for the family during this trying moment.