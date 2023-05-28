APR FC Are The Champions

Rwanda army sponsored APR FC has been crowned Rwanda National League 2022-2023 champions after thrashing Gorilla FC 2-1 at Kigali Pele Stadium to win the league on a goal difference basis.

The army-based club entered in the game with a superior goal difference. They opened the scoring through Nshuti Innocent after 32 minutes, to give the army side the lead, before Ruboneka Jean Bosco adding the second on the 87th minute to increase the hope for the tittle before Victor Murdah scored lonely for Gorilla on 89th minutes of the game

Head coach Ben Moussa’s boys were level on points with Kiyovu Sports before the day 30th of the league and the reigning champions knew that a win would be enough to retain their title and extending their 21st league title in the club’s history.

Elsewhere at Muhanga, Kiyovu Sports defeated Rutsiro FC by 3-1 but the victory changed nothing to the tittle race.

Kiyovu sports and APR FC ended the league level on the table with 63 points, as Kiyovu Sports falling nine goals shy compared to APR’s goal difference.

Meanwhile, the western based Rutsiro lost 3-1 to Kiyovu Sports and were relegated after two seasons in Rwandan top-flight football and joined Espoir FC who were the first team to suffer relegation.

After securing the tittle, APR FC automatically booked the ticket to represent Rwanda in the CAF Champions league next season.

Final day results

Saturday

MUKURA VS4-3 MUSANZE FC

GASOGI UNITED3-0 ESPOIR FC

Sunday

BUGESERA FC 2-1 AS KIGALI

POLICE FC 0-1 MARINES FC

ETINCELLES FC 1-1 RWAMAGANA CITY

SUNRISE FC 0-1 RAYON SPORTS

KIYOVU SPORTS 3-1 RUTSIRO FC

GORILLA FC 1-2 APR FC