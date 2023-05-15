Habyarimana Marcel Elected As FERWAFA Interim President

The extraordinary general assembly of the Rwanda Football Association (FERWAFA in French accronyms) has elected Habyarimana Marcel as Interim president.

Habyarimana was elected following resignation of FERWAFA president Mugabo Nizeyimana Olivier last month over personal reasons.

After Mugabo, other executive committee members also tendered their resignation, including heads of commissions.

The FERWAFA law provides that, if the executive committee does not comprise at least 2/3 members, it does not qualify to take decisions affecting the association.

Until this interim position, Habyarimana was serving as FERWAFA vice president. He will lead the transition until 24th June 2023 when the elections of the executive committee are scheduled.

During this transition, Habyarimana will be assisted by Gorilla FC president Mudaheranwa Hadji and Ancilla Munyankaka from Inyemera women football club.