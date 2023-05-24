Nearly Rwf700m Raised To Support Relief Efforts In Disaster- Affected Provinces

Nearly Rwf700m has been raised by Rwandans, friends of Rwanda and organisations to provide relief support to residents of the Northern, Western and Southern Provinces who were hard hit by heavy rains that caused floods and landslides.

The Ministry in charge of Emergency Management on Wednesday announced that a total of Rwf698,808,738 has been raised through different channels since the drive was launched, following the May 2-3, 2023 that claimed the lives of 135 people and injured at least 110.

Emergency channels through which people could contribute were set up, including a bank account and a mobile money code as people and organisations sought to contribute to government relief efforts.

Of the raised amount, over Rwf35m came through mobile money, and Rwf621m was channeled through the account while contributions in dollars amounted to $37, 167.

“We thank our citizens, companies, organisations, Rwandans living abroad, and friends of Rwanda who continue to contribute to the emergency response efforts to the 2-3 May, 2023 disaster,” the Ministry said.

MINEMA further added that other in kind contributions were delivered, including food and non-food items, to go towards supporting the over 5, 000 households that were affected by the disaster while over 20, 000 people were evacuated to save zones.

Visiting the Western Province earlier this month, President Paul Kagame said that the government would do whatever it takes to ensure that those affected get back to their normal lives as soon as possible.