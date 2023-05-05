PHOTOS: President Kagame, UK Prime Minister Sunak Hold Talks

President Paul Kagame on Thursday, in London, held talks with U.K. Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, touching on a number issues, including the including the ongoing Migration and Economic Development Partnership, global events as well as further opportunities for bilateral collaboration to increase trade and investment between Rwanda and U.K.

The two leaders met at 10 Downing Street and reiterated their commitment to pursuing the partnership between the two countries to have asylum’ seekers relocated to Rwanda, as a measure to deter illegal immigration and criminal activities around it.

“Rwanda and UK are great friends. We’ve demonstrated that with our migration and economic partnership which I helps in leading the way in finding global solutions to share international challenges,” PM Sunak said as he welcomed President Kagame.

In London, President Kagame also met with the President of GuyanaMohamed Irfaan Ali for discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas to further social-economic development.

President Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame have arrived in London on Thursday, for the coronation of King Charles III.

As the current Chair-in-Office of the Commonwealth, President Kagame will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Leaders’ Meeting scheduled for Friday, 5 May 2023. King Charles III, who also serves as the head of the Commonwealth, will also attend the meeting.

Ahead of the Commonwealth Leaders Meeting President Kagame, met with Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, to discuss topic issues on the agenda, as more leaders from The Commonwealth continued to arrive in London ahead of the Saturday events.

On the same day, First Lady Jeannette Kagame will take part in the fireside chat titled Inspiring Change: Together for the elimination of cervical cancer in the Commonwealth, as part of the Commonwealth spouses and partners program.

President Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame will join other leaders for the coronation of King Charles III taking place on Saturday, 6 May 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London. The King will be crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla.