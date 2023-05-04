Rayon Sports Eliminates Police FC to Take A Slot In Peace Cup Semifinals

Rayon sports have takedn a place in the 2023 peace cup semis after a 3-2 win against POLICE FC yesterday 3rd May, at PELE Stadium Kigali and marks 6-4 on aggregate.

Rayon sports started the game with a defensive approach relying on counterattacks, a feat which could not enable Police FC’s coach Vincent Mashami side to find the net earlier in bid to salvage their qualification hopes following their 3-2 loss in the first leg game played at Muhanga Stadium last week.

Hertier Nzinga Luvumbu put the hosts ahead in the 37th minute following a good dribble and successful pass from Joackiam Ojera.

The first half ended with the lead and much hope to advance in front of their fans at Kigali Pele stadium.

The second half started with the dominance of Rayon Sports with pressing to the Police FC in search for more goals and the target reached after Joackiam Ojera knocked down in the penalty area and the given penalty scored by Esombe Willy on 47th minute to register the second goal for Rayon Sports.

Following the disorganized situation from Rayon Sports defensive zone, Muhadjiri Hakizimana scored the first goal for Police FC on 65th minute but Rayon Sports did not allow them to celebrate as on 66th minute Esombe Willy netted the third of the blues.

During the additional time Kayitaba Jean Bosco scored the second goal for Police FC that led the game to end 3-2 but the results were not enough to the Police FC as they were eliminated from the ongoing 2023 peace cup.

The 2023 peace cup semifinals are expected on dates between 9th and 10th May, where Rayon Sports Fc will play against Mukura Victory sports who eliminated MUSANZE FC