Sunrise FC Players and Management Head-to-Head Over Unpaid Bonuses

Sunrise FC players and their management have locked horns following a case of unpaid bonuses in the Rwanda Primus National League.

On Wednesday, May 24, one of the players who preferred anonymity told KT Sports, a program of KT Radio, that the management had pledged to pay nearly Rwf 200,000 in four games.

That allegedly included a game they hosted against Kiyovu Sports at Nyagatare Stadium which the team would win 1-0.

For other games against Musanze FC, Etincelles FC and Gorilla FC, the bet was on Rwf 35,000, while the game against Kiyovu was put on Rwf 70,000 worth of bonus for every player.

“We received nothing from the last four games, except for Rwf 15,000 in the game against Gorilla. Thus, today (May 24) we did not train to prepare the game against Rayon Sports due Sunday-May 28 and we shall not go for the boot camp unless our grievances are resolved,” the source told KT Sports.

Sunrise management however, alleges that indeed they owe the players a bonus in three games and dismissed the allegation that the players declined to train.

“In fact we owe the players bonuses in three games, not four as they allege. As of the allegation that the players did not attend the training, that is wrong. They trained today,” said Sunrise FC vice president Hilaira Hodari.

Hodari further said that the team will on May 25 raise bonuses for two games.

The win against Kiyovu Sports on the 29th day of the Primus League Championship last weekend put Sunrise on 11th position with 34 points.