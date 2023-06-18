AFCON: Rwanda’s Amavubi Stars Eliminated

Rwanda national football team Amavubi stars hope to register a place in the Africa cup nations 2024 scheduled in Ivory Coast next year ended today at Huye international stadium after losing 2-0 in front of Mambas of Mozambique.

Despite dominating the the half, Amavubi Stars suffered from C.S. Marítimo’s striker Geny Catamo who netted the first goal for Mambas on 43rd minute. Coach Carlos’s boys were in action with intention to win in order to avoid the earlier elimination from group L while any loss or draw would put an end to their hope of returning in the Africa cup of nations after 19 years.

Rwanda in front of the home crowd managed to keep possession in the first half creating more chances looking to score earlier but their plans were denied by Mozambiqe goalkeeper Ivane Carminio Francisco. Rwandan striker Nshuti Innocent tried many attempts during the first half to break the deadlock but one hit the goal post.

During the start of the second half, the host looked to find a quick response but the visitors remained in confident mood and managed the game in their hands.

Both teams made changes in their respective squads in order to control the game but Rwanda was unlucky today as Clesio Bauque finished the business by netting the second goal for ‘Mambas’ in additional minutes of the game.

With one game left to end this year’s campaign, Rwanda remained last in the group L with only 2 points while Mozambique moved to second place with 7 points behind the table leader ‘Senegal’.