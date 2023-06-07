RDF Changes: Generals Muganga, Mutiganda Among Those Dismissed From Service

Maj. Gen Aloys Muganga and Brig. Gen. Francis Mutiganda are among senior officers that have been dismissed from service, with immediate effect, in the continued changes in the army and security agencies.

President Paul Kagame, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), on Wednesday made more changes in the army, dismissing the two generals, who have served in different capacities, along with 14 officers who were not named.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Rwanda and C-in-C of RDF has dismissed from RDF Maj Gen Aloys Muganga, Brig Gen Francis Mutiganda along with 14 officers,”

“He has also authorized the dismissal of 116 other ranks and approved the rescission of service contracts of 112 other ranks. The dismissals and rescission of service contracts take immediate effect,” a brief statement from RDF date June 7 reads.

Previously, Maj. Gen Muganga served as acting Chief of Staff, RDF Reserve Force, in 2018, and later in 2019 appointed the commander of the mechanised division.

Brig Gen Mutiganda on the other hand served as the Director General, External Security at the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) until October 2018 when he was called back to RDF Headquarters.

The dismissals and contract recessions came less than 24hrs after President Kagame made major changes in the military, defence and intelligence ranks.

President Kagame on Tuesday appointed Juvenal Marizamunda as the new Minister of Defence, replacing Maj Gen Albert Murasira while Lt Gen Mubarak Muganga was named the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), replacing Gen Jean Bosco, among the major changes.