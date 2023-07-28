RDF Dismisses FARDC’s Allegation of Incursion Into North Kivu

The Rwanda Defence Force(RDF) has dismissed the allegation of the Armed Forces of Democratic Republic of Congo(FARDC) about incursion into North Kivu.

According to RDF, “the false accusation that RDF carried out an incursion into North Kivu province was released in a communique dated July 27.”

“The accusations are baseless and part of a long standing pattern of misinformation and propaganda by the DRC government to divert the attention from their internal failures in maintaining peace and security within their own borders while continuing to support, arm and fight alongside the genocidal militia FDLR,” part of RDF communique reads.

“The RDF notes the continued trend of false accusations and escalation, which may serve as a pretext for a planned attack by FARDC/FDLR on Rwandan territory.”