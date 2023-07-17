Transfer news: Ifasso Joins Rayon Sports

Rayon Sports have confirmed the signing of Congolese midfielder Jonathan Ifunga Ifasso from DR Congo outfit AS Simba on a two-year deal.

The former Difaâ El Jadida and AS Nyuki player is renowned for his versatility, being able to play as an attacking midfielder, right winger, and left winger. He is expected to step into Leandre Onana’s shoes, who departed Rayon Sports for Simba SC after becoming the 2022/23 league top-scorer with 16 goals.

Ifasso is the eighth player to sign with Rayon Sports during the 2023 summer transfer window, after the completed deals for Simon Tamale, Ally Serumogo, Hakim Bugingo, Youssef Rharb, Aimable Nsabimana, Aruna Madjaliwa, and Charles Bbaale.

The Blues and Whites’ announcement comes on the heels of appointing South African Lebitsa Ayabonga as their Physical and Fitness Coach.

The Peace Cup champions have also set up a fundraising campaign to collect Rwf25 million from their supporters, which would be required to recruit Ugandan forward Joackiam Ojera.

Ojera, who had a stellar six-month with the Rwandan side last season, has already terminated his contract with Uganda’s URA FC, which makes him a free agent.

The 25-year-old is reportedly considering a deal with Rayon Sports as a front-runner, but he could switch his stance if the club fails to meet his demands.