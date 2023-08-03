Meteo Rwanda Forecasts Heavy Wind in the Western Province

The Rwanda Meteorology Agency (METEO) has issued an alert for strong winds that may hit the different parts of Western Province from August 1st to 10th, 2023.

As per METEO’ statement, in the first part of August 2023, from moderate to strong wind between 4 meters and 12 meters per second is expected to affect the Western part of Rwanda which is yet to get in terms with the recent floods and landslides which affected the West in May.

The disaster claimed 135 lives.

“Strong wind, speeding above 10 meters per second is expected in parts of Karongi and Rusizi districts. Strong wind fast-moving between 8 meters and 10 meters per second is expected in many parts of Rubavu, Rutsiro, Karongi, Nyamasheke, Rusizi, Nyabihu, Nyaruguru, Nyagatare, Kirehe, west of Kayonza and Ngoma and some parts of Nyaruguru, Huye, Gatsibo and Bugesera districts,” the statement reports.

“The wind is expected to be between 6 meters and 8 meters per second in the rest of the country except in the city of Kigali. In Rulindo and Gakenke districts, in the south of Musanze and Burera districts and in the East of Kamonyi district, moderate wind is expected with a speed between 4 and 6 millimeters per second.”

“Strong wind is predictable mainly between August 1 and 5, 2023,” reports METEO.

If the intensity of this storm hit the Western Province, there may be more damage as indicated in the METEO statement.

“Effects of high winds including water surges in Lake Kivu, flying on uninsulated roofs, falling trees in poor locations and dust blown by the wind are expected,” said METEO.

The Agency goes on to advise the people with activities in Lake Kivu to use this information properly so as to prevent disasters that may be the result of the strong wind.

“Rwandans are required to use this information and take measures to prevent these effects,” METEO issued.

In an exclusive interview with KT Press, May 13, Gaspard Rwanyiziri, a Senior Lecturer of Geographical and Environmental Sciences at University of Rwanda advised that for proper preparedness, the weather forecast information should be well packaged and properly disseminated to make sure that it is user friendly, understandable to whom is concerned.

He also advised disaster management agencies to set the different evacuation centers whenever there is a warning of a possible disaster.

Western Province was previously hit by the calamity on the night of May 2 to 3, 2023, that resulted in 135 deaths, destruction of more than 5,000 people’s houses, damages of roads, bridges, and schools as well as the displacement of at least 10,000 people from their homes.