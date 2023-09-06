Asake, Davido, Kizz Daniel, and Tay C to Headline Trace Awards in Kigali

The star-studded lineup of musicians who will perform at the Trace Awards, which will be held in Kigali on October 21, has been disclosed by Trace Africa, an Afro-pop music channel devoted to airing Africa’s top music artistes.

Nigerian iconic singer-songwriter Davido, who recently performed in Kigali on August 19 at the Giants of Africa Festival closing ceremony, is one of the renowned musicians already confirmed to take the stage. Asake, a popular Nigerian artiste these days, is also on the lineup, and he will be giving his first performance ever in Kigali.

Tay C and Kizz Daniel, who performed in Kigali in July and August of 2022, respectively, are also among the big stars to perform at the Trace Awards and Festival in Kigali.

Bruce Melodie and Bwiza are the only Rwandan artistes who will perform at this much-awaited event.

The lineup also includes Black Sherif (Ghanaian), Blxckie (South African), Bamby (French), Benjamin Dube (South African gospel artistes), Didi B (Ivorian), Dystinct (Belgian-Moroccan), Princess’ Lover (French-Martiniquan), Ronisia (Cabo Verdean), Rutshelle Guillaume (Haitian), Janet Otieno (Kenyan gospel musician), Josey (Ivorian), Kalash (Martiniquan), Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verdean), Locko (Cameroonian), Perola (Angolan), Plutonio (Mozambiquan-Portuguese), Soraia Ramos (Portuguese-Cabo Verdean), Terell Elymoor (Mahore), Viviane Chidid (Senegalese), and Mikl.

The inaugural Trace Awards and Festival, sponsored by Visit Rwanda and Martell, will kick off with a two-day festival on October 19 and 20 at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village (Camp Kigali), with the main award ceremony taking place at the BK Arena on October 21.

Platinum-selling artists from more than 30 nations, hailing from Africa, South America, the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean and Europe will be contesting in 22 award categories at the Trace Awards.

Bruce Melodie, Kenny Sol, Chriss Eazy, Ariel Wayz, and Bwiza were nominated for Best Rwandan Artist of the Year, paying respect to the country that served as the inaugural Trace Awards’ host nation.

Trace Africa, which organizes the Trace Awards and Festival, is a smaller division of the larger Trace brand, a company that to promotes music, news, and culture throughout the African Diaspora.

It is dedicated to playing and showcasing music of Africa’s top artists and genres such as Afro-pop, coupé-décalé, Kwaito house, Afro-trap, makossa, and ndombolo through radio and live concert events.