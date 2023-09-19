New York: President Kagame Holds Crucial Business Meetings Ahead of UNGA 78 [PHOTOS]

Ahead of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), President Paul Kagame held a series of crucial meetings in New York, aimed at strengthening business collaborations between Rwanda and global brands.

The Head of State met with Keller Rinaudo, CEO of Zipline, the world’s largest autonomous delivery system, specializing in on-demand drone delivery and instant logistics. Zipline began its operations in Rwanda.

President Kagame and Rinaudo had discussions on ways forward to expand Zipline’s partnership with Rwanda. The company currently operates in seven countries, with Rwanda registering the highest number of deliveries to date.

President Kagame also met with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World with whom he exchanged on additional investment opportunities as well as the growth of Kigali Logistics Platform (KLP).

DP World, a world leader in global supply chain solutions; specialising in cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services and free zones developed KLP, a dry port developed through a partnership with DP World and the Government of Rwanda.

Still in New York, President Kagame met with Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer for discussions on strengthening Rwanda’s partnership with Pfizer.

They discussed the importance of Pfizer’s Accord for a Healthier World initiative towards reducing health inequities and addressing challenges of access to health care.

Through this initiative, Rwanda was the first country to receive a delivery of patent-protected products for oncology, infectious, inflammatory, and rare diseases.

The Head of State concluded the productive day by attending a dinner hosted by American Global Strategies, a strategic advisory firm founded by former U.S. National Security Advisor, Robert O’Brien.

The General Debate of the 78th Session of the UNGA kicks off today Tuesday, 19 September, to Saturday, 23 September, and Tuesday, 26 September 2023 where world leaders will discuss global issues.

President Kagame is scheduled to deliver Rwanda’s National Statement on the second day of the General Debate on Wednesday, 20 September 2023.

Held under the theme “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability for all,” this year’s General Debate of the UN General Assembly will discuss key issues affecting different parts of the world, including climate change, poverty reduction, food security, war and armed conflicts, inflation, and other humanitarian needs that have been escalating in scale and cost.