Over 200 Police Officers Complete Basic Special Forces Course

The Minister of Interior, Alfred Gasana, on Thursday, September 14, presided over the pass-out of 228 Police officers, who completed the nine-month ‘Basic Special Forces Course’ at the Counter Terrorism Training Centre (CTTC) Mayange in Bugesera District.

The pass-out of the 11th intake was also attended by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Felix Namuhoranye.

Minister Gasana reiterated the impact of quality training and professionalism on the safety and security of people and their property.

Quality training, he added, falls within the visionary guidance of His Excellency the President, Paul Kagame to build a professional Police force.

He thanked the trainees for the commitment and resilience adding that discipline is pivotal to service excellence.

“When you use the skills unprofessionally, you cause insecurity instead of providing security; the leadership and Rwandans cannot tolerate that. Understand what you stand and trained for, and live by those security values to make people in Rwanda safe,” Minister Gasana said.

IGP Namuhoranye said that more related course will be conducted as well as further face-lifting of the training centre to ensure precision in training.

The pass-out was characterized by demonstrations in martial arts, obstacle and water crossing, and airborne rescue operations, among others.