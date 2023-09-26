Suspected Serial Killer Kazungu Remanded

Kicukiro Primary court – Kigali has remanded the 34-year-old Denis Kazungu, who is facing the prosecution with 10 charges.

Charges include the murder of at least 14 people including 13 female whom he is alleged to have killed in different time and dumped in a pit from the kitchen of the house he rented in Busanza, Kicukiro district.

Other charges include voluntary murder and manslaughter, kidnapping, torture, rape, intimidation, fraud, burglary, unauthorized access to computer data and concealment of evidence/corpses, among others.

The court on September 26 ruled in favor of the prosecution. The presiding judge said that since Kazungu pleaded guilty to the serious crimes, he has to be remanded.

In the pre-trial hearing September 21 and earlier interrogations from Rwanda Investigation Bureau(RIB) and the prosecution, Kazungu confessed to having committed the crimes, but said he acted out of revenge against the girls who intentionally gave him HIV/AIDS.

For the only boy victim in his case, he alleged that he killed him to own his identity documents which he intended to use as his false identity.

Kazungu who is appearing unaccompanied by a lawyer has five days to file an appeal if any.