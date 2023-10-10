MP Damien Nyabyenda Elected Head of Parliament Budget Committee

MP Damien Nyabyenda has been elected as the new chairperson of the Committee on National Budget and Patrimony at Rwanda Parliament, Chamber of Deputies.

Nyabyenda smoothly collected 63 votes from all the Members of Parliament who attended the October 9, 2023 polls.

He replaces the committee’s former chair Dr. Omar Munyaneza, who was in September appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer at the Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC).

Nyabyenda is 54, with four children and holds a masters in development studies. He has experience in different committees- including Committee on Economy and Trade, Committee on Education, Technology, Culture and Youth, among others.