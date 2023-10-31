RDB Shifts to New, Spacious Offices

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has moved its offices to a new building right opposite where the agency had its headquarters at Gishushu, Kimihurura in Kigali city.

The new spacious 12-stored building on 1 KG 9 Avenue is about 25 meters across the former RDB offices (on KG 220 St) and right below the Parliament of Rwanda building lower rear entrance/ exit gate.

The building where RDB is now located was completed last year adding a new view of the Kigali skyline but has not been occupied for some good months.

A communique from RDB stated that they will occupy six floors from the 6th to the 12th floor, while other entities that work within and closely with the agency will be located on the remaining floors.

Other institutions that will work in this building are One Stop Center which will start from the ground floor, which will be shared by the Bank of Kigali (BK) up to the third floor, then the fourth floor will be occupied by the Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA), and the fifth floor by the Rwanda Convention Bureau (RCB).

The move comes following the Rwanda Development Board getting Parliament to approve a new structural, administration, and governance bill that governs RDB which allows the agency to shift its headquarters or open new branches in Rwanda and abroad.