National

Rwanda: Cabinet Meeting Makes Key Appointments

by Jean de la Croix Tabaro
written by Jean de la Croix Tabaro 12:32 pm

Isabelle Kalihangabo

President Paul Kagame yesterday chaired a cabinet meeting which made several appointments in senior leadership positions in Rwanda and abroad.

Two judges were appointed at Supreme Court and those  include Isabelle Kalihangabo, who was Deputy Secretary General of Rwanda Investigation Bureau(RIB). The new Supreme court justice Kalihangabo also served as Permenant Secretary at Ministry of Justice before the appointment to RIB.

Consolee Kamarampaka

At RIB, Kalihangabo was replaced by Consolee Kamarampaka who has been serving at this institution as Provincial Chief Investigator(PCI) for the Sourthern Province.

Also appointed as judge at Supreme Court is Jean Bosco Kazungu, a seasoned lawyer and once president of Rwanda Bar Association.

Jean Bosco Kazungu

Two judges were appointed at the court of appeal and those include Angeline Rutazana and Xavier Ndahayo, while Jean Pierre Habarurema was appointed President of High Court.

Jean Pierre Habarurema

Bernadette Kanzayire’s term as vice president of High Court was also renewed.

Still related to judiciary,  Aimee Muyoboke Kalimunda was appointed Rector of the Nyanza based Institute of Institute of Legal Practice and Development(ILPD).

Ernest Rwamucyo

Meanwhile, the cabinet proposed Ernest Rwamucyo as permanent representative of Rwanda at the UN, replacing Amb. Clever Gatete who was appointed Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) early this month.

Rwamucyo has been serving as Rwanda’s envoy to Japan, and proposed to replace him is Marie Claire Mukasine who is fresh from National Human Right Commission as chairperson, also former Member of Parliament Lower chamber.

Marie Claire Mukasine

 

