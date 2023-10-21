Home Sports Hakizimana, Mugenzi Excel As Police Cruise Past Kiyovu Sports
Sports

Hakizimana, Mugenzi Excel As Police Cruise Past Kiyovu Sports

by Eddy Abayisenga
written by Eddy Abayisenga 2:32 pm

Richard Kilongozi made it hard for Police FC’s Ndahiro Derrick

 Muhadjiri Hakizimana and Bienvenue Mugenzi announced their duo to the Rwanda Premier League stage as they teamed up to perfection to help Police comprehensively beat Kiyovu Sports 3-1 at Kigali Pele Stadium on Friday night.

They both had an assist – for each other – as Vincent Mashami’s team brought off a comfortable victory against Petros Koukouras’s men, despite Djuma Nizeyimana’s consolation strike from the spot.

Richard Kilongozi trying to look into Police FC’s net

Both sides would have come into the match with incentive because they had won their prior league games, but Kiyovu Sports entered the match with a lot of internal woes, which Koukouras had recently opened up about, asserting that he had never faced such tough working conditions in his life.The Rwanda National Police-owned club got off to a flying start, with plenty of ball possession as they dominated Kiyovu Sports.’

L-R: Hakizimana Muhadjili and Bienvenu Mugenzi

Their efforts were rewarded in the 14th minute when Abedi Bigirimana was felled by Eric Ndizeye for a penalty, and Didier Mugisha converted it to hand Police an early 1-0 lead.

The Mumena-based side didn’t fall apart while attempting to equalise. In the 27th minute, Richard Kilongozi cut in from the right, and his crosses touched Samuel Ndizeye’s arm. The match official Aline Umutoni awarded Kiyovu a penalty, with Djuma Nizeyimana struck from the spot to tie the score at 1-1.

Nshuti Dominique Savio looses the ball to Mugiraneza Frodouard

From that point on, both teams put forth a nail-biting show on the pitch, though Police gently handled these situations. In the 43rd minute, Bienvenue Mugenzi passed Muhadjiri Hakizimana in the penalty area, and the midfielder slammed in to regain the lead for his side, heading at the halftime break.

Police maintained their composure in the second half. Hakizimana dished out a superb pass to Mugenzi in the 59th minute, and the forward controlled the ball deftly, outplaying Kiyovu defenders and striking to ensure Police saw out a convincing triumph.

Mugunga Yves – 29 trying to penetrate Police defence

This victory moved Vincent Mashami’s side up to fourth position with 13 points from seven league games, levelling on points the third-placed Amagaju. Police will return to league action, taking on Rayon Sports in a rescheduled game on October 25.

Meanwhile, Kiyovu Sports dropped to fifth place with 12 points from eight matches.

Mugenzi Bienvenue trying to steal the show against Kiyovu’s goelie Djihad Nzeyirwanda

Iracyadukunda Eric No 3 against Mugisha Didier who scored the first goal for Police

Hakizimana Muhadjili who scored for police

Related Posts

 Cost Effective Early Childhood Development Platform Launched

Simba SC, Al Ahly Share Spoil In Inaugural...

Trace Awards and Festival Is Here

Clinton Foundation – CDI in Rwanda to Close...

BK Academy Building Rwanda’s Future Financial Human Capital-...

Ntwari Stops Two Penalties as TS Galaxy Dump...

Lawyer In Genocide Trial Builds Defence Tactics On...

Mobile Phone Penetration in Africa to Reach 88%...

We WILL Win This Battle Against Cancer! …...

“Ten Years Of Enduring Friendship”, Chinese Embassy Marks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.