Hakizimana, Mugenzi Excel As Police Cruise Past Kiyovu Sports

Muhadjiri Hakizimana and Bienvenue Mugenzi announced their duo to the Rwanda Premier League stage as they teamed up to perfection to help Police comprehensively beat Kiyovu Sports 3-1 at Kigali Pele Stadium on Friday night.

They both had an assist – for each other – as Vincent Mashami’s team brought off a comfortable victory against Petros Koukouras’s men, despite Djuma Nizeyimana’s consolation strike from the spot.

Both sides would have come into the match with incentive because they had won their prior league games, but Kiyovu Sports entered the match with a lot of internal woes, which Koukouras had recently opened up about, asserting that he had never faced such tough working conditions in his life.The Rwanda National Police-owned club got off to a flying start, with plenty of ball possession as they dominated Kiyovu Sports.’

Their efforts were rewarded in the 14th minute when Abedi Bigirimana was felled by Eric Ndizeye for a penalty, and Didier Mugisha converted it to hand Police an early 1-0 lead.

The Mumena-based side didn’t fall apart while attempting to equalise. In the 27th minute, Richard Kilongozi cut in from the right, and his crosses touched Samuel Ndizeye’s arm. The match official Aline Umutoni awarded Kiyovu a penalty, with Djuma Nizeyimana struck from the spot to tie the score at 1-1.

From that point on, both teams put forth a nail-biting show on the pitch, though Police gently handled these situations. In the 43rd minute, Bienvenue Mugenzi passed Muhadjiri Hakizimana in the penalty area, and the midfielder slammed in to regain the lead for his side, heading at the halftime break.

Police maintained their composure in the second half. Hakizimana dished out a superb pass to Mugenzi in the 59th minute, and the forward controlled the ball deftly, outplaying Kiyovu defenders and striking to ensure Police saw out a convincing triumph.

This victory moved Vincent Mashami’s side up to fourth position with 13 points from seven league games, levelling on points the third-placed Amagaju. Police will return to league action, taking on Rayon Sports in a rescheduled game on October 25.

Meanwhile, Kiyovu Sports dropped to fifth place with 12 points from eight matches.