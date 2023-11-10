Expect More Delegates from My Country – Mali’s Envoy to Rwanda

The government of Mali is seeking to deepen diplomatic cooperation with Rwanda, Dianguina dit Yaya Doucouré, the Mali ambassador to Rwanda has said.

To drive this move, Ambassador Doucouré said that many delegations from Mali will soon be visiting Rwanda.

“A lot of delegations are coming here to learn good practices from Rwanda. I think that very soon you will be surprised about the volume of cooperation exchange between the two countries,” Doucouré said.

The envoy was speaking to KTPress this November 9, after paying a courtesy call to the Rwandan Speaker of Parliament, Donatille Mukabalisa to kick start steps to initiate inter-parliamentary cooperation (diplomacy) between the two countries.

The diplomatic relation between Rwanda and Mali started five years ago with the establishment of diplomatic presence in both countries.

So far both sides have established a juridical framework which enables cooperation of both joint commissions on political consultations and the general agreement of cooperation between the two states.

The Speaker of Parliament Mukabalisa said that both nations enjoy a good relationship especially between the two parliaments and besides the agreements in the pipeline, Rwanda has received delegations from Mali on study tours of which the host country has also benefited.

“The purpose is to enable each side to implement lessons learnt instead of shelving them, and so far we see that a lot has been done and that is what we would like to advance in our collaboration,” Mukabalisa said while commenting on the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation.