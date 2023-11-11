Rwanda, Burkina Defence Forces In Closer Ties

The Chief of General Staff of the Burkina Faso Armed Forces, Brig Gen Célestin SIMPORE and his delegation are in Rwanda for an official visit from 9th to 11th November 2023. On arrival, the guests visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial and paid respect to the victims of 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and also visited the Campaign against Genocide Museum at Parliament Building.

Among other visits, they also met with Rwanda’s Minister of Defence Defence, Juvenal Marizamunda and the Rwanda Defence Force(RDF) Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen MK Mubarakh Muganga to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation with Rwanda Defence Force.

The Burkina Faso Armed Forces delegation will also visit and receive briefing on selected Defence facilities and welfare schemes including Zigama CSS, Military Medical Insurance and Armed Forces Shop.

He will also visit Rwanda Military Academy Gako as one of the Defence schools on his schedule.