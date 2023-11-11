Rwanda Completes $ 7 M Rubavu Port, A Reminder that DRC Is A Business Partner

Rwanda is preparing to cut the ribbon for the inauguration of Rubavu port, the first of its kind which will be completed at a tune of $ 7 million.

Built in Nyamyumba sector on the shores of Lake Kivu which lays between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) in the Western province of Rwanda since February 2020, the port was scheduled to be complete in 2021, but construction activities were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Deogratias Nzabonimpa, the interim district mayor for Rubavu told KIgali Today field reporter, that the long awaited facility is coming soon to facilitate maritime transport between Rwanda and DRC’s Ijwi Island and the Northern Kivu headquarters, the city of Goma.

DRC is an important business partner of Rwanda. The Congolese border community largely depends on the Rwanda’s food commodities exports, including meat, perishables among others, and other equipment.

Rwanda is also a regional corridor for the supply of DRC of products from Uganda, Burundi and Tanzania, but the only route in use has always been land.

“I have so far built 12 ports, but Rubavu stands out as the best of them; it is strong and it has many features despite being built on a relatively small piece of land,” said Herzi Ahmed from SCET-TUNISIE, the company that is developing Rubavu port.

“With its water recycling system, this port is environmental friendly and it has all important features a smart port can have.”

The port has 8,000 cubic meters of storage capacity, whose security is assured because they are monitored and protected by a digital-smart system.

It also features a parking, a road network and staff offices.

Also upcoming is Rusizi port which is under construction. The two ports were initially to be completed at a tune of $ 12 million, a fund from Trade Mark East Africa-now Trade Mark Africa.

A translation from the story of Syldio Sebuharara