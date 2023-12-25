Christmas, A Day of Baby Jesus?

More than two thousands years ago, the Bible has it, Jesus told his disciples who were rebuking children coming to greet him, and he said in Matthew 19:14 : “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”

Today, the world of Christians celebrate the birth of that Jesus, Christmas, a day that now puts every other things on hold.

While Jesus died at 33 years and rose again after three days to return to his Father, celebration of his incarnation which was literally the starting point of the salvation of humanity has become an important calendar event which falls on December 25 and brings together the greatest portion of the Christian community.

The world knows that the celebration is such an important event, to an extent that they even added a second holiday, the Boxing Day, which draws its explanation on the fact that it rains gifts on Christmas, and the following day is needed to check them without stress.

Communities, both Christians and other believers and probably non believers, first of all mark the event with banquets and entertainment of all sorts and this makes Christmas, a very important business day.

Others schedule important social events on Christmas-for example, in the context of Rwanda, a family schedules an event of giving their neighbor a cow on Christmas.

A cow is a symbol of great love, when a family wishes another prosperity and greatness.

In the villages, some families keep some food for Christmas, they accept to starve while sparing a little money for the meat on Christmas…because, at any cost, Christmas has to look differently.

Most importantly, all families, rich and poor treat children with gifts and entertainment tailored to them. The children know that it is their day where they can propose to parents how they want it to look like. Parents themselves fill indebted when they fail their children.

All this has a motive behind; the quick understanding is that the day is all about a baby boy, but, some will push the understanding a bit further on the fact that Jesus wants believers to have a heart of children.

They have a point because Jesus himself said in Matthew 18:3 “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.”

Grown up Christians understand that Christmas is a day to celebrate the Word(Jesus) who was there in the beginning, who was with God, and who was God himself and who made all things (John 1:1-3).

They also celebrate him as the same Jesus that was indicated by the Prophet Isaiah 9:6 when he said that a son was born, we were given a son, he who humbled himself by becoming obedient to death— even death on a cross! -Philipians 2:8.

After overcoming death, Jesus returned to his father with a promise to give a comforter to all those who would believe him (John 14:26). The Comforter is the Holly Ghost, and Jesus promise was fulfilled on the Pentecost.

With this, Jesus remained with those who believe in him as Emmanuel, God with us, a privilege that is celebrated on Christmas.

None is wrong to tell children the Baby Jesus who loves them-that’s the language they can easily understand anyway, but children need to be trained up in the way they should go (Proverb 22:6), so that with time, they get a revelation of Jesus the Savior, not someone who needs a baby sitter, but the Almighty God.